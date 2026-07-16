Healthcare professionals ‘obliged to co-operate with legal processes’

The South African Medical Association Trade Union (SAMATU) says healthcare professionals have a legal duty to co-operate with legal processes while also upholding their ethical obligations including patient confidentiality.

The Madlanga Commission is set to subpoena doctors who issued medical certificates to North West businessman Sulieman Carrim.

Chief Evidence leader, Advocate Matthew Chaskalson has told the commission that Carrim was seen reportedly by whistleblowers shopping and having lunch at a Western Cape shopping centre.

This after seeking a postponement to testify at the commission, citing medical grounds.

Madlanga Commission | Suliman Carrim’s doctor and hospital to be subpoenaed

Witnesses have come forward and video footage will be provided to the commission.

The commission has already granted Carrim several postponements after allegedly suffering a heart attack.

SAMATU president, Dr Tshilidzi Sadiki says, “The correct approach is to respect the legal process while ensuring that patient privacy is protected as far as the law permits. That balance is very important or is essential to maintaining both the public confidence in the justice system and in our belief, the important factor, the trust in the doctor-patient relationship.”

Below is the full interview with Dr. Tshilidzi Sadiki: