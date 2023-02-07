The East, Central and Southern Africa Health Community are holding the 71st Health Ministers’ Conference in Lesotho.

The Conference is preceded by the technocrats who will then pass on the recommendations to the Health Ministers from the region later this week.

Ahead of the Health Ministers’ arrivals, these technocrats from the member states gather to chisel, shape and package some policies that can bring access to health closer to the people.

The officials ponder on some of the best practices that may assist the region to move as a unit in tackling modern day health challenges, and the COVID-19 pandemic is one such to learn from, as it presented unique set of challenges and needed exceptional set of skills to deal with.

Dr Andrew Nkulo Silumesii, manager of family health and infectious diseases says, “You are very correct that the COVID-19, should we face similar pandemic in future.”

And the need to create more platforms for collaboration is the only way Africa can see results.

“If Lesotho succeeds in, as a region, we will make progress.”

The Health Ministers from the member states will be in Lesotho this week and will have to put their heads together amid dwindling resources from the donor funded pool, thus calling for fresh and innovative funding models that can future proof Africa’s health and welfare.