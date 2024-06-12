sabc-plus-logo

Health Minister to update on Monkeypox outbreak, 4 cases confirmed

FILE PHOTO: Test tubes labelled "Monkeypox virus positive" are seen in this illustration taken May 23, 2022.
The Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla will on Wednesday morning give an update on the outbreak of Monkeypox or Mpox disease in the country in a media briefing in Pretoria

Four cases have been confirmed in the country so far. Three are three cases in KwaZulu-Natal and one in Gauteng.

Monkeypox is a virus transmitted from one person to another through close contact with lesions, sexual contact, body fluids, respiratory droplets, and contaminated materials such as bedding. 

The Department of Health says the incubation period of Mpox usually takes a period of 6 to 13 days.

Minister Phaahla will be joined by officials from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) and the World Health Organization (WHO) to outline plans to curb the further spread of the disease and prevent deaths. 

-Reporting by Monique Lewis

