Health Minister to update on Monkeypox outbreak, 4 cases confirmed

The Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla will on Wednesday morning give an update on the outbreak of Monkeypox or Mpox disease in the country in a media briefing in Pretoria.

Four cases have been confirmed in the country so far. Three are three cases in KwaZulu-Natal and one in Gauteng.

Monkeypox is a virus transmitted from one person to another through close contact with lesions, sexual contact, body fluids, respiratory droplets, and contaminated materials such as bedding.

The Department of Health says the incubation period of Mpox usually takes a period of 6 to 13 days.

Minister Phaahla will be joined by officials from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) and the World Health Organization (WHO) to outline plans to curb the further spread of the disease and prevent deaths.

Voicenote by Foster Mohale Spokesperson for National Health Department on the media briefing by Health Minister to update the public on the outbreak of Mpox disease in the country. pic.twitter.com/SHMg1XhJ2T — National Department of Health (@HealthZA) June 11, 2024

-Reporting by Monique Lewis