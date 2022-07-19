Health Minister Dr. Joe Phaahla has tested positive for COVID-19 and has decided to self-isolate.

National Health Department spokesperson Foster Mohale says Phaahla took the test earlier on Tuesday after experiencing mild coronavirus symptoms and has subsequently decided to self-isolate.

Mohale says the minister will continue his official duties from home for the next seven days. This is a reminder that the pandemic still remains amongst us and infectious, hence the department continues to report COVID-19 positive cases and death.

Phaahla received two doses of the Johnson&Johnson COVID-19 vaccine which he believes has boosted his immunity against the severity of the virus.

The Department of Health would like to remind the public that lifting COVID-19 restrictions does not mean the pandemic is over, hence vaccination services remain accessible at all times at selected vaccination sites.