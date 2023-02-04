The KwaZulu-Natal Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane says society needs to acknowledge the seriousness of cancer.

She was speaking at the department’s weekly multi-media briefing near Port Shepstone as South Africa joins the international community in observing World Cancer Day today. Simelane says misinformation about this deadly disease is a big threat.

“There is a lot of misinformation that is out there that are out there. There are a lot of experts out there. We call on people not to self-diagnose. Do not listen to other misinformation out there. Speak to your doctor, go to the clinic, or visit the World Health organisation website, it will teach you because all these people will give information.”

According to the National Cancer Registry, one in 26 women in South Africa is at risk of developing breast cancer. Cancer is the second leading cause of death globally.

Breast, cervical, colorectal, lung, as well as prostate, are said to be the top five most common cancers in South Africa.

In recognition of World Cancer Day, the Health Department and the non-governmental organisation Pink Drive have emphasised the message that early cancer detection reduces the worst-case scenario of costly treatment or even death.

The disease was responsible for 10 million deaths worldwide in 2020. Every year, 400 000 children worldwide are diagnosed with cancer.

Survivors at the commemoration urged those dealing with the disease to listen to their doctors and develop a positive attitude.

Some people have overcome multiple types of cancer.

