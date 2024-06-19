Health lobby group calls on Ramaphosa to downsize his Cabinet

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The South African Medical Association (SAMA) has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to downsize the new Cabinet and prioritize the health budget instead.

The call comes ahead of Ramaphosa’s inauguration today.

Ramaphosa was elected President of the country during a National Assembly vote last Friday. He was up against EFF leader Julius Malema. Ramaphosa obtained 283 votes while Malema received 44 votes.

SAMA Chairperson Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa says it’s known to all of us that the country is struggling financially. You would know about the measures that have been put in place that also affected the Department of Health in terms of hiring of staff and attending to broken equipment and all of those things. So we are looking at ways of trying to save money for the country so that money is taken where it is needed most and that would be the healthcare sector as you know it.”

VIDEO | SAMA urges Ramaphosa to scale down on Cabinet:



Reporting by Zihle Mdanyana