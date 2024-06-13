sabc-plus-logo

Health facilities power supply restored after Zola substation fire

The Gauteng Department of Health says power supply has been restored to health facilities that were affected by the fire at the Zola substation in Soweto.

Several areas including Zola, Dobsonville, Emdeni, Jabulani and Moletsane were without electricity as a result of the fire.

It is believed that the fire started yesterday morning after residents heard a loud explosion.

Head of Communications at Gauteng Health Motalatale Modiba says the electricity supply to Tladi and Zola Gateway Clinics and Bheki Mlangeni District Hospital is now back to normal. The facilities had to activate emergency measures and switch to generators yesterday following the power supply interruption.

However, Zola Community Health Centre is now operating on its in-house generator as the facility’s transformer was affected when the power surge happened.

Parts have since been ordered to get the transformer back online, says Modiba.

