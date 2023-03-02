Diabetes South Africa has reiterated its concern that Gqeberha community members are still struggling to access diabetes medicine from public health facilities.

Patients recently complained of being turned away due to the unavailability of stock.

However, the Eastern Cape Health Department claims that there is no major shortage of insulin at its facilities.

Diabetes SA provincial board member Megan Soanes says, “I was contacted by a nurse who confirmed that there was no stock available in PE. It’s not just for insulin, it’s other medications as well. So, the main hospital has stock but is limited, but to travel there is quite a distance for a lot of parents, so they choose clinics.”

“Why was there a promise that there would be stock for those parents but nothing has been done? They also promised the parents that they would be contacted to let them know that there is medication but none of the parents have been contacted,” adds Soanes.