South African health experts say physicians at primary health care facilities need to act immediately upon suspicion that patients may be infected with cholera.

The National Department of Health, together with the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, is hosting a webinar updating the nation on the cholera outbreak in the country.

15 people have so far lost their lives due to the cholera outbreak.

Experts say informal settlements that have little access to clean water are most at risk of contracting cholera in the country.

Some of the more common symptoms that have been identified include vomiting, diarrhoea and severe dehydration.

As testing continues at laboratories in the country, NICD says the infection rate is probably much higher than is currently being recorded.

As of 22 May 2023, the total number of #cholera cases in South Africa is 51. The number of cases is as follows:

* 1 – Limpopo with a travel history

* 6 – Vredefort in the Free State

* 44 – In Gauteng (29 Hammanskraal cases + 15 previous provincial cases)

South Africans are being advised to boil water before drinking and avoid using water that is suspected to be contaminated.