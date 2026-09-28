Health dept refers NHI contracts corruption allegations to SIU

The health department says it is referring allegations of corruption linked to National Health Insurance (NHI) communication contracts to the Special Investigation Unit (SIU), the Auditor-General and potentially the Public Protector.

This follows a media investigative report this weekend, alleging that uncapped NHI advertising contracts diverted millions of rands from critical health programmes.

The department has rejected the allegations, saying it provided News24 with supporting documents but remains concerned by what it calls misleading conclusions.

National Health Department spokesperson Foster Mohale says the investigations will establish the facts around the contracts.

“The minister and deputy minister have hence decided to approach the SIU, the Auditor General, and if necessary, even the Public Protector, to get to the root of this claim. These independent institutions will be neutral arbiters of this matter, rather than press statements and counter statements,” says Mohale.

-Reporting by Nonhlanhla Ntshingila