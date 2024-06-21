Health dept receives batch of TPOXX to treat severe M-pox

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Department of Health says it has received a batch of M-pox specific treatment Tecovirimat, also known as TPOXX or ST-246, for the treatment of patients who experience severe health complications as a result of the M-pox disease.

The department says the process to secure more treatment including vaccines is underway in case the need arises.

The country has detected six more laboratory-confirmed cases of M-pox, bringing the total number of cases from seven to 13.

Department Spokesperson, Foster Mohale elaborates, “Seven of the cases were confirmed in KwaZulu-Natal, five in Gauteng and one in the Western Cape. Hand hygiene is one of the effective ways to protect people from getting sick and prevent transmission of diseases. Hence, people are reminded to always wash hands with soap and water, or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, especially before eating or touching your face and after you use the bathroom.”

Preventative measures

The disease is caused by the monkeypox virus (MPXV), an orthopoxvirus that transmits from person to person through close contact, and from unknown animal reservoirs in East, Central, and West Africa.

Common M-pox symptoms include a rash that lasts from two to four weeks, fever, headache, muscle aches, low energy and swollen lymph glands.

