Health Dept concerned about increase in Mpox cases

The National Department of Health says it’s concerned about the increase in the number of Mpox confirmed cases.

It says countries like the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) started with a few cases and are now at around 7000.

The department has called on all citizens to join hands with government and curb the spread of the Mpox virus.

Yesterday, the department confirmed another Mpox-related death, bringing the total number of deaths to three.

South Africa has recorded a total of 16 Mpox cases.

The Department’s spokesperson Foster Mohale says the risk factor identified among affected males aged between 23 and 43 years is that they are living with underlying conditions.

Mohale says, “What we’ve identified, that is putting most of these at higher risk, is that most of them they are living with other underlying conditions like your HIV, TB and diabetes. So meaning that the immune system is somehow compromised. That’s why some of them, they get hospitalised for a longer time.”

“So, hence, we say anyone who’s taking treatment for any other health condition they need to adhere to that treatment which will assist them to boost their immune system against the diseases like Mpox or flu,” he adds. Reporting by Diteboho Ntamane.

