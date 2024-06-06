Health Department urges vigilance after new Mpox cases

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Department of Health has urged the public to be vigilant following the confirmation of two more Mpox cases in KwaZulu-Natal.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) confirmed the new cases earlier this week.

Health Department spokesperson Foster Mohale says this brings the total number of confirmed Mpox cases in the country to four, with three in KwaZulu-Natal and one in Gauteng.

Mohale says, “The preliminary case finding report has revealed that the two recent cases had contact with the other previously confirmed case in the province, and this suggests that there is a local transmission of the disease which could potentially lead to a larger outbreak in the province. The health officials rely on transparency and cooperation from cases/patients for contact tracing and case finding in order to determine the rate of transmission of this infectious virus at community level.”

“The department would like to applaud the patients whose honesty and courage during the investigation process, assisted officials to trace suspected cases who also tested positive,” Mohale adds.