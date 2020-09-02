The National Department of Health will on Wednesday launch a powerful new mobile application, COVID Alert SA, to strengthen South Africa’s digital contact tracing efforts.

The COVID Alert SA app will strengthen the existing contact tracing methods to help break the transmission of COVID-19 as South Africa seeks to prevent a resurgence of cases since the easing of restrictions to Level 2.

In July, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced a new track and tracing technology to help reduce the time it takes to give results to patients and carry out contact tracing.

The technology is known as COVID-19 Connect.

In the video below, Dr. Zwweli Mkhize announces new track and tracing technology:

New COVID-19 cases

South Africa has recorded 1 218 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the cumulative number of infections to 628 259.

The Department of Health has also reported 114 more COVID-19 related deaths.

The recovery rate continues to be on the up at 549 993 recoveries, translating to 87%.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 3 705 408.