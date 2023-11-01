Health Department probes alleged bogus doctor Matthew Lani

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The Gauteng Health Department says investigations will continue into the alleged bogus doctor Matthew Lani.

This comes after the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court withdrew charges against him due a lack of evidence.

The social media influencer was arrested at the Helen Joseph Hospital on Sunday for impersonating a doctor.

The matter was not placed on the court roll.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says lying is not a crime unless it happens when under oath.

Gauteng Health Department spokesperson Motalatale Modiba says, “The Department further notes that the National Prosecuting Authority has indicated that investigations continue around this matter and as such, the Department is not in a position to fully comment on the case.”

Video: Matthew Lani charges dropped:

