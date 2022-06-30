Deputy Health Minister, Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo has launched the National Youth HIV Prevention Strategy and Campaign at Mdavuka village outside Malamulele in Limpopo.

The program, under the banner of the South African National Aids Council (Sanac), is targeted toward preventing HIV infections amongst young people.

The Department of Health says it will intensify the program for three years until 2025.

Some young people at Mdavula say it is important to practice safe sex.

“I prefer to use condoms as a safety [measure], when I am done doing that sexual what what. I am sexually active, I am clean too much. Yes, I use condoms, I protect myself using condoms and also abstain where needs be,” says one of them.

Meanwhile, Limpopo MEC for Health, Dr Phophi Ramathuba, says the program is meant to help reduce HIV infection amongst the youth.

“The launch of this strategy will be to assist us to deal with all these risk factors that lead young people into unprotected sex and also spread of HIV,” adds Ramathuba.

