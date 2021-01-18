The North West is experiencing a daily increase in the number of new cases of COVID-19 infections.

Health authorities in the North West have raised concerns about the increase in the daily number of deaths in the province due to COVID related complications.

In the last 24 hours, the province has recorded another new 26 deaths bringing the total number to 783.

MEC for Health, Madoda Sambatha, says the increase in the number of deaths are in the Dr Kenneth Kaunda, Bojanala and Ngaka Modiri Molema districts.

Sambatha says, “The number of death is increasing. This therefore still confirms the fact that COVID-19 does kill, and our people must be very safe and ensure that they contribute to flattening the curve- because whilst we are arguing for accessibility and availability of the vaccine, many of our people may not even experience that time because they will be dead by then, as COVID does kill.”

INFOGRAPHIC: COVID-19 statistics in SA:

Lockdown regulations

Police in the North West have warned liquor traders that their licences will be revoked should they continue to contravene lockdown regulations.

This follows the sharp increase in non-compliance by liquor traders and members of the public, despite the country’s daily increase in coronavirus infections.

Police visit various taverns in Ikageng and Khuma in Potchefstroom and Stilfontein:



Taxi rank

Last month, North West law enforcement agencies visited the Lichtenburg Taxi Rank to check up on compliance with COVID-19 regulations.

The provincial government says despite the increase in coronavirus infections, many are still not wearing masks, wearing them incorrectly or do not keep social distancing.

SABC Reporter, Tebogo Phakedi speaks to taxi passengers:



INFOGRAPHIC: Amended level 3 lockdown regulations: