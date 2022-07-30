The Buffalo City Metro in the Eastern Cape has embarked on a campaign to close all spaza shops and informal food vendors which fail to comply with health and safety standards.

Head of Communications and spokesperson for the metro Samkelo Ngwenya says municipal health services officials are conducting raids together with the police and it has been discovered that some of the spaza shops raided are selling expired food.

“Some of the discoveries we are finding in these shops show us that we must intensify our operations. Our people are at risk. They are being exposed to food outlets that are careless and reckless,” says Ngwenya.

The spokesperson says several steps are being taken by the municipality to deal with non-compliant shop owners and food vendors, namely issuing warnings, fines and where necessary the closure of shops and arrests.

WATCH: SPAZA COMPLY OPERATION A summary of today’s SPAZA COMPLY operations and findings is given by Metro Senior Manager for Municipal Health Services Luyanda Madikizela. pic.twitter.com/Voaqe1KZho — Buffalo City Metro Municipality (@OfficialBCMM) July 29, 2022

The municipality will be conducting further unannounced inspections on those who have been given a grace period to ensure compliance.

The objectives of the process being undertaken by the Buffalo City Metro is to raise awareness to the community regarding hygiene and food safety as well as to promote awareness and compliance.

“We are not going to compromise in ensuring that everything is done above the law,” asserts Ngwenya.

The compliance operations will continue throughout the city and be carried out in rural areas.

‘UNTIL ALL SPAZAS AND FOOD OUTLETS COMPLY, WE WILL CONTINUE’ The Metro is continuing with Spaza Comply raid to ensure that food premises comply with health & safety regulations. This morning, our operations are covering the areas of ward 15 with emphasis on Nompumelelo township pic.twitter.com/UMQ7qKpoRj — Buffalo City Metro Municipality (@OfficialBCMM) July 29, 2022