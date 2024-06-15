Heads of State invited to Ramaphosa’s presidential inauguration

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says the country is ready to host the inauguration of the President-elect, Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday, June 19.

This comes after Ramaphosa was re-elected to the highest office on Friday.

According to Ntshavheni, the inauguration ceremony will be held at the Union Buildings in Pretoria from 11 am.

Ntshavheni says the public is also invited to attend the proceedings and that roads around the Union Buildings precinct will be closed off to traffic.

“The President-elect will be sworn in by the Chief Justice of the Republic of South Africa Justice Raymond Zondo. The ceremony will be staged in the Union Buildings Amphitheatre. Preparations have been made for South Africans to participate in the Union Buildings South lawns,” she adds.

Meanwhile, International Relations Minister, Dr Naledi Pandor says a number of heads of state and government have been invited to attend Ramaphosa’s inauguration.

She says the invitations were also extended to African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat and Pan African Parliament President Fortune Charumbira, among others.

Pandor and other ministers were addressing the media in Pretoria on the state of readiness for the Presidential inauguration.

“A large number of the invitations have gone to heads of state of the SADC region, central and east Africa as well as all the chairpersons of the regional economic and of course the chairperson of the African Union Commission, the President of the Pan African Parliament those would be the guests,” she says.

Congratulation messages

US President Joe Biden has congratulated President Ramaphosa on his re-election and commended all political parties for working together to form a Government of National Unity.

Statement from @POTUS Joe Biden on South Africa Elections https://t.co/Ly6LBPTrXd pic.twitter.com/9w5v440DD7 — Ambassador Reuben Brigety (@USAmbRSA) June 15, 2024

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has also congratulated President Ramaphosa on his re-election. A tweet from MFA Russia reads:

🇷🇺🇿🇦 Russia’s President Vladimir Putin congratulated Cyril Ramaphosa on his re-election as President of South Africa. ✉️ We highly appreciate your personal contribution to the development of strategic partnership relations between our countries. 🔗https://t.co/poJUKeZlho pic.twitter.com/1ZcnKDVICV — MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) June 15, 2024