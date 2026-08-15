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Durban readies as SADC leaders touch down for Summit

SADC nations' flags seen at the 45th Summit.
  • SADC nations' flags seen at the 45th Summit.
  • Image Credits :
  • X@SADC_News
SABC News

The Heads of State and Government have started arriving for the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Summit which will take place in Durban on Monday.

The SADC Council of Ministers has concluded the agenda of the leaders’ deliberations which include the migration issue.

Regional integration

President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged SADC member countries to work together to realise regional integration. He says the SADC region must drive its own industrial revolution and have a formidable regional market.

Delivering a Public Lecture at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, Westville Campus, ahead of the 46th SADC ordinary Summit in Durban, President Ramaphosa says the region must remove barriers still impeding trade in the 16-country bloc.

‘Closer collaboration crucial’

As the SADC Council of Ministers meeting concludes in Durban, South Africa is being urged to play a greater role in advancing economic growth across the continent.

Government spokesperson William Baloyi says the country has a responsibility to leverage its economic strength and create opportunities that benefit the broader African region.

The high level gathering, chaired by International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola, focused on strengthening regional cooperation and tackling key challenges facing SADC member states.

Leaders say closer collaboration will be crucial in driving development, trade and stability across the region.

Baloyi says the  Council of Ministers decide on the issues that are going to be presented to Heads of State and Leaders of government.

“The Council of Ministers also decide and deliberate on other issues that affect the region and also propose the agenda that should be presented before the leaders of government and heads of state which is a very important organ.”

VIDEO | 46th SADC Summit | SADC Council of Ministers to its meeting

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