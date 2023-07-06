South Africa’s lead organiser of the BRICS summit Professor Anil Sooklal says head of states from all African countries have been invited to the summit to be held in Johannesburg from the 22nd to the 24th of August.

Sooklal has been briefing the media about the outcome of the 3rd Extra Ordinary BRICS Sherpas meeting in uMhlanga, north of Durban.

Lead country organisers for the summit are referred to as Sherpas. The meeting discussed the preparations for the summit, as well as criteria for countries that would be joining as the organisation aims to expand.

Sooklal says the BRICS summit will also discuss how the grouping can partner with African countries to achieve development and economic growth in the continent.

“President Ramaphosa has decided to invite all African leaders as part of the BRICS outreach so we have extended an invitation to all African leaders to come and have dialogue with BRICS leaders. As you know as part of chairship this year we have an Africa focus and that is why our theme has emphasised this partnership with Africa and our theme speaks to that BRICS and Africa partnership for mutual accelerated growth, sustainable development and inclusive multilateralism,” says Sooklal.