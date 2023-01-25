The City of Mbombela in Mpumalanga has officially opened a R120 million water treatment plant in Hoxani near Hazyview.

The plant is expected to address water challenges in Hazyview and surrounding communities, with 50 000 households set to benefit.

The water plant has the capacity to pump 350 mega litres daily but due to the rolling blackouts, the figure stands at 180 mega litres.

The City of Mbombela Executive Mayor Sibongile Makhushe says plans are under way to build reservoirs for water storage.

“More than 200 000 people are going to be receiving water from their taps going forth we are however ensuring that the water we want to be an ongoing thing, it doesn’t stop. We must have reservoirs around that need to be built so that our people have places from there then they will be able to get water. From this plant the whole of Hazyview will be benefiting until parts of Nsikazi South, because this is Nsikazi North it’s about nine wards that we have, about eleven wards will benefiting from the scheme.”