Hawks say Acting Commissioner Dimpane not under investigation

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, the Hawks, says it is not investigating Acting National Police Commissioner, Puleng Dimpane.

In a statement, the directorate that the complaint received is linked to an existing matter that is currently handled by the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption.

It says the referral does not constitute the registration of a criminal case or the initiation of a criminal investigation.

Last week, civil organisation Public Interest SA said it believed Dimpane had a lot to answer for over the money paid to Medicare24 Tshwane District before its contract with the SAPS was cancelled.

The company owned by alleged criminal cartel member, Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala was awarded a R360 million health services tender in 2024 and was subsequently cancelled last year.

The organisation lodged a criminal complaint with the Hawks against Dimpane, alleging that she may have contravened the Public Finance Management Act.

Dimpane was the South African Police Service Chief Financial Officer when R48 million was paid to Medicare24 Tshwane District.