The Hawks have raided the Tembisa hospital in the east of Johannesburg, seizing documents and electronic gadgets relating to the awarding of irregular contracts at the health facility.

The search and seizure operation was conducted by the Gauteng Hawks Serious Corruption Investigation based on information they received about the Supply Chain Management at the hospital to 217 service providers.

This emanates from an inquiry into allegations of fraud and corruption at the Tembisa Tertiary Hospital.

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale says, “It is alleged that there exists untoward practices in relation to contracts below R500 000 which have been issued purchase orders between 2016 and 2022. These are reported to have been conducted or allocated in an unlawful and illegal manner and this has resulted in the hospital being prejudiced over R850 million. In some of the contracts, hospital employees are said to have received gratification. The investigation team is to seize all relevant materials including documents, electronic gadgets are deemed to be important in the progress of the investigation. The investigation continues.”

Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance says the raid of Tembisa hospital in Gauteng this morning was long overdue

Gauteng DA health spokesperson, Jack Bloom says, “DA has welcomed the Hawks raid on the Tembisa hospital to get incriminating documents about all the suspicious payments there. This is long overdue, and we hope there will be suspensions of officials there and criminal charges and we get rid of the rot once and for all. Documents needed to be seized and they need to be used for criminal prosecutions. I hope that the rot of that hospital is excised as soon as possible so that money is spent properly, and patients and staff don’t suffer.”

Random audit conducted at Tembisa Hospital: Masibolekwe Ndima