The Hawks in Mpumalanga says three people including an Emalahleni councillor and a former councillor have been released on bail by the Witbank Magistrates Court in connection with alleged fraud totalling R 307 000 linked to the sale of RDP houses.

The Hawks say in a statement that councillor Linda Goqo, former councillors Xolani Manana and Sharon Mtshali were granted bail of R2000 each.

Hawks investigation

Their arrests followed an investigation by the Hawks in July 2020 into complainants from people who said they paid for RDP houses which were never allocated to them.

Manana is alleged to have received the cash for councillor Goqo.

Mtshali’s account was allegedly used for one electronic payment. The trio are to return to court on the 26th of next month.

Defrauding of RDP applicants

Meanwhile, the Hawks have re-arrested fraud suspect, Sfiso Khumalo, at Kabokweni in Mpumalanga. Khumalo had absconded in July 2020 after being arrested in connection with the defrauding of RDP applicants to the tune of R700 000.

The Hawks say that Steve Tshwete Municipality employee, Sylvia Nyandeni allegedly colluded with Khumalo to defraud the RDP applicants in Middelburg.

The accused will appear again at the Middelburg Magistrate Court on Monday.