Hawks officer arrested over Nelson Mandela Bay kidnappings

A 42-year old police officer from the Hawks’ cyber crime division in Pretoria has been arrested in connection with two kidnapping incidents in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro, last year.

The Hawks believe this is a breakthrough in its protracted investigation into a series of organised criminal activities which include extortion and robbery.

The spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime investigation, Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana, says two other suspects were arrested in connection with the investigation before this breakthrough.

“Zolani Busakwe appeared before the Qgqeberha law court, 23 September 2026 facing charges of serious organised crime, including the alleged kidnappings and extortion. Busakwe was arrested by the Hawks GQ team on the 22nd of September 2026, in Gauteng,” says Mhlakuvana.

Mhlakuvana says the matter was postponed to the 25th of September for legal representation and that the officer is remanded in custody.

RELATED VIDEO | Officers deployed in Nelson Mandela Bay for Operation Pamba

