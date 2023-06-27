The Hawks are investigating a case of theft after a stockpile of rhino horns worth R9 million was stolen from the North West Parks and Tourism Board premises in Mahikeng in North West. It is alleged that two men wearing balaclavas broke into the premises in the early hours of Monday morning and breached the safe where security keys were stored.

The suspects used the keys to gain access to the rhino horn stockpile.

Hawks Lieutenant Colonel Tinyiko Mathebula says, “The Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation in Mahikeng is investigating a case relating to 51 rhino horns worth approximately R9 million, which were allegedly stolen from the northwest parks board.”

Mathebula says no arrests have been made yet.

“A case of burglary has been opened following the incident. At this stage, no arrests have been made and we are appealing to anyone with information to contact the investigating officer Warrant Officer Sehularo on 082 337 8809.”

DA Shadow Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Dave Bryant says the brazen theft of 51 stockpile rhino horns should raise safety concerns with all entities that safeguard rhino horn.

“What we are very concerned about as the DA is that we might see other rhino horn stockpiles being targeted. This was within a provincial reserve but we do also have rhino horn stockpile that are managed by SanParks and these could put the lives of SanParks and security staff at risk because of the high value of the horns and the sophistication of the criminal gangs involved.”