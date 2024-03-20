Hawks granted order against man found with R200 000

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Upington Magistrate’s Court in the Northern Cape has issued a final forfeiture order against a man who was discovered with R200 000 travelling in a taxi toward Springbok in 2023.

Forty-eight-year-old Masoud Mohammed was in the taxi which was searched based on a tip-off received regarding one of the passengers carrying a bag filled with cash.

Provincial Hawks spokesperson Nomthandazo Mnisi says, “The matter was referred to the Hawks’ priority crime specialised investigationunit working in conjunction with National Prosecuting Authority’s asset forfeiture unit where a forfeiture order of the same amount was granted by the court. The money will be paid into the criminal assets recovery account.”