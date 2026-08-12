Hawks confident of strong case in Reiger Park killings

The Hawks in Gauteng say they are confident that they have a strong case against the man accused of the murder of two women and two police officers in Reiger Park on Friday night.

Twenty-three-year-old Regan Collis appeared at the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. His case has been postponed to the 25 August for a bail application.

Collins was arrested over the weekend following a multi-disciplinary operation that led to the recovery of two R5 rifles at the KwaDukathole Informal Settlement in Germiston.

At the time of his arrest he was out on bail for two separate cases of murder as well as two cases of attempted murder.

“Preliminary investigations have revealed that we have enough evidence to put in more charges. As you heard it is now four murder charges plus one attempted murder as well as two robberies with aggravating assault as well as possession of unlicensed firearms,” says Gauteng Hawks spokesperson, Katlego Mogale.

Murder-accused Reegan Cheslyn Collins faces the Boksburg Magistrates Court in connection with a deadly shooting in Reiger Park. The incident claimed the lives of several anti-gang unit members and two civilians, and Collins now stands charged over the attack. For more visit… pic.twitter.com/v4Vk7HDuRR — SABC News (@SABCNews) August 12, 2026

VIDEO | Reiger Park residents say they continue to live in fear because of the violence in the area: