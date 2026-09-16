Hawks arrest suspect in R45 million fleet tender scandal in Limpopo

The Hawks in Limpopo have arrested a suspect in connection with the alleged corruption in the R45 million fleet tender in the Mogalakwena Municipality, in Mokopane. The tender was allegedly awarded without following the proper procedures in 2022.

Hawks spokesperson Avele Fumba says the suspect will appear in the local magistrate’s court on Thursday.

#sapsHAWKS [HAWKS CRACK DOWN ON R45 MILLION MOGALAKWENA TENDER, SUSPECT ARRESTED] The #Hawks have tightened the net around an alleged R45 million fraud, corruption and money laundering investigation involving the Mogalakwena Local Municipality in Limpopo, with a 37-year-old… pic.twitter.com/hwXpO4UbyI — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) September 16, 2026

Fumba added that more arrests are imminent as investigations are continuing.

‘The Hawks in Limpopo have arrested a 37-year-old suspect in connection with an alleged R45 million fraud, corruption and money laundering involving Mogalakwena Municipal tender. The investigation is on-going and more arrests are imminent as we follow the money trail. The Hawks will continue follow evidence without fear or favour,” says Fumba.