Hawks arrest suspect for defrauding City of Cape Town

The Hawks have arrested a fourth suspect on charges of fraud and corruption for allegedly defrauding the City of Cape Town. 62-year-old Granville Cameron Ishmael has since appeared in the Bellville Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.

Last year, three men were arrested on similar charges.

Two of the accused are former city employees.

Hawks Spokesperson Siyabulela Vukubi says in November 2015, allegations of fraud and corruption were reported by the city’s forensic division.

The accused allegedly duplicated tenders to benefit a construction company subcontracted to the city.

The city lost millions of rand as a result.

All four accused are expected to appear in court on Monday.