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Hawks arrest six people for copper cable theft in Plattekloof

  • Stolen copper cabling.
  • Image Credits :
  • FB: SA_Police_Services
Lerato Fekisi

Six suspects arrested for the theft of copper cables and malicious damage to property, are expected to appear at the Parow Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Western Cape Hawks’ Spokesperson Siyabulela Vukubi says during patrols at the National Key Point, Strategic Fuel Fund in Plattekloof, officers came across the men carrying bags.

When the suspects noticed the officers, they threw the bags down and fled.

A chase ensued and the suspects were apprehended.

Vukubi says further investigation led to the recovery of the stolen copper cables valued at R110 000. He says the damage to the property of the National Key Point is estimated at R60 000.

The Hawks’ Crimes Against the State Unit is probing the incident.

 

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