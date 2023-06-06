Seven suspects have been arrested for the kidnapping of a 17-year-old boy in Raisethorpe in Pietermaritzburg.

He was kidnapped on May 24th and is being held for a ransom of more than R11 million.

The arrests were effected by members of the Hawks from the Pietermaritzburg Serious Organised Crime Investigation Unit, Crime Intelligence, Special Task Force, and private security companies.

KwaZulu-Natal Hawks spokesperson, Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo says investigations led police to the place where the teenager was being held at Umzinto on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast on Sunday.

“In the process, 5 suspects were arrested on the date and two of the suspects were arrested prior to the arrest of these five. So there are 7 suspects that are in custody facing the charge of kidnapping. The 5 that were arrested on Sunday, are expected to appear in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court tomorrow [Wednesday]. The other 2 briefly appeared yesterday [Monday] and they were remanded in custody,” adds Mhlongo.

