The Hawks say a man has been arrested by the National Priority Violent Crimes team in Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape in connection with allegations of attempted murder, murder and armed robbery.

The Hawks said in a statement that police received information last year about a group of men travelling in two vehicles on the way to hijack and rob a courier vehicle.

The police spotted the vehicles in the Peddie area and gave chase. A shootout ensued between the suspects and police.

They say one suspect fell off the back of a bakkie during the chase and was declared dead on the scene.

Another suspect was arrested and a third fled the scene but has now been arrested and will appear in the Port Alfred Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.