The Hawks in North West have arrested a former director of the Mogwase-based Moses Kotane Local Municipality in North West for fraud.

This relates to the alleged simultaneous occupation of two government posts without her employer’s knowledge.

As a result, the municipality suffered a loss of more than a million rand.

Hawks spokesperson in North West, Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso, says the suspect will appear in the Mogwase Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

“It is reported that in March 2022, the former Director of Moses Kotane Local Municipality applied for special leave. Her annual leave was reportedly supposed to take effect two months later, and she was to return to work towards the end of June. The suspect allegedly subsequently reported sick thus failing to return to work.”

“It later came to light that the suspect was also reportedly employed by another government department during the period that she had reported sick. She allegedly received a salary from the municipality during the said period. Meanwhile, the municipality appointed someone to act in that position during her absence.”