The Hawks have arrested a former employee of the Office of the Premier in KwaZulu-Natal for allegedly defrauding the department of over R3 million.

The man allegedly submitted fraudulent academic qualifications in 2010 when he applied for a position.

KwaZulu-Natal Hawks spokesperson Simphiwe Mhlongo says the suspect was caught after a successful application for the position of deputy director.

Mhlongo says the suspect will appear in the Pietermaritzburg Regional Court on the 16th of next month.

“The charges are fraud based on the fact that he applied for the position in 2010 and submitted fraudulent qualifications obtained by one of the universities when the department of Public Works was requesting him to submit the original documents he failed to do that and the investigation was instituted it was discovered that his qualification does not exist with the institution as he claimed to have learnt from disciplinary steps were taken against him and he opted to resign from the office of the Premier.”