Hawks arrest foreign national for human trafficking in Western Cape

The Hawks in the Western Cape have nabbed a foreign national on charges of human trafficking.

Spokesperson Siyabulela Vukubi says during a search and seizure operation at an identified brothel in Rondebosch, they found a 21-year-old female who was allegedly working as a sex worker.

After investigation, she was identified as a victim of trafficking and later taken for a medical examination.

Vukubi says a search for the suspect ensued, which led to his arrest in Goodwood.

The 55-year-old man is expected to make his first appearance in the Wynberg Magistrates’ Court soon.