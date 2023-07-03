The African National Congress (ANC) says it hopes having a formidable youth league structure will improve its performance in the 2024 elections.

Collen Malatji was elected as the ANC Youth League president at the newly-constituted structure’s 26th national congress at the Nasrec expo centre south of Johannesburg at the weekend.

Phumzile Mgcina is the deputy president, Mntuwoxolo Ngudle the secretary general and Tsakani Shiviti the deputy secretary-general.

Zwelo Masilela is the treasurer-general and Olga Seate is the second deputy-secretary general.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has implored the new leadership to play an active role in the voter education campaign as the governing party prepares for the 2024 national elections.

“We are optimistic that there’s an elected leadership of the ANCYL and there will be a drive to mobilise young people of our movement because the absence of our youth was quite obvious.

You must drive a campaign amongst our people focusing on young people. It is sad that apathy is always among the youth and as we move towards elections it is the ANCYL that must ensure that young people go to vote. ”

Former ANCYL Secretary General Sihle Zikalala says after almost a decade of no formal and formidable youth structure in the governing party, the primary task of the newly-elected leadership of their youth formation is to reconnect with the country’s youth.

Zikalala says the ANC Youth League should be the vehicle that champions the needs and aspirations of these young people.

