The Department of Water and Sanitation has confirmed that the Hartbeespoort Dam is overflowing.

The department has urged people who live downstream to be cautious as the water levels continue to rise.

This comes as rains persist around the country, especially in inland provinces such as Gauteng, the Free State and the North West.

The South African Weather Service has predicted heavy rainfall throughout the weekend.

Rainfall timeline for the past 10 days in SA:

The Water and Sanitation Department’s Sputnik Ratau says they are seeing a rapid rise in dam levels in Gauteng and the North West.

He says they are closely monitoring the Hartbeespoort Dam.

“Those that have built within the levels that are not supposed to be utilised must also be on the lookout for their livelihoods because there could be a negative impact. As the day, as well as the week, continues we will continue to update the status. Our colleagues in the Hydrological Services are keeping a keen eye on all the activities within the dams as well as the rivers,” says Ratau.

