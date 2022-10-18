Position : Striker Club : Tottenham Hotspur National team : England Age : 29 England’s captain remains the first name on Southgate’s team sheet, and for good reason. One of the world’s foremost No 9s, Kane has already scored more goals in competitive matches and major tournaments than any player in England’s history, and is closing in fast on Wayne Rooney’s overall record of 53.

Having fired his way to the adidas Golden Boot at Russia 2018, the Spurs star is the bookies’ favourite to top the tournament’s scoring chart once again in Qatar.

Although no one in the history of the World Cup has ever managed that in separate editions, few would put it past the Three Lions’ sharpshooting skipper.