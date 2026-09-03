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Harris knocked out of US Open second round

South Africa's Lloyd George Harris in action during his second round match against Italy's Matteo Berrettini in the French Open at Roland Garros, Paris, France - October 1, 2020.
  • South Africa's Lloyd George Harris in action during his second round match against Italy's Matteo Berrettini in the French Open at Roland Garros, Paris, France - October 1, 2020.
  • Image Credits :
  • Reuters
Anton Snyman

South African qualifier Lloyd Harris has been ousted in the second round of the United States (US) Open tennis tournament in New York.

Former world number three, Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece, beat Harris 6-7, 6-3, 7-6, 6-4.

Harris is a former quarter-finalist at Flushing Meadows, but injuries have kept him on the sidelines over the past few years.

Second seed Carlos Alcaraz of Spain and women’s top Aryna Sabalenka joined Tsitsipas in the third round.

Alcaraz also needed four sets to beat Portugal’s Jaime Farria.  He will next face Yibing Wu of China.

Sabalenka raced past qualifier Polina Iatcenko, 6-1, 6-1, to stay on course for a third straight title in New York.

 

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