The Democratic Alliance’s (DA) Northern Cape elective congress has re-elected Harold McGluwa as the party’s provincial leader. McGluwa contested the position with Member of the Provincial Legislature, Grantham Steenkamp.

Six positions were up for grabs at the elective congress held in Springbok with about 300 delegated in attendance. Chairperson Dr Isak Fritz and finance chairperson, Delmaine Christians, were re-elected unopposed.

Federal Council chairperson, Helen Zille, delivered a keynote address.

McGluwa says his aim is to increase party support from 25.51%.

“I want to say to Helen Zille the next mayor is coming. We are coming with the next mayor in the next two weeks. We gonna fight and take municipalities from the ANC. We gonna fight and take everything from them. We can do it together,” says McGluwa.

The party currently has three mayors in the province – in Karoo Hoogland, Gamagara and !Kheis municipalities. Zille, says the party is now ready to wrestle power from the ANC.

“The DA is putting together a pact of opposition parties to win next elections, that is our vision. We call it moonshot because it’s going to be difficult but we got to try because it is our last chance to save South Africa. And off course the DA as a strong party with a good record in government has to be an anchor of the pact so we are here to grow and save South Africa.”

Meanwhile, Zille has reiterated the DA’s stance that Russian President, Vladimir Putin should be arrested if he sets foot in South Africa for the BRICS summit. Zille says South Africa must do its duty as a signatory to the International Criminal Court (ICC) Statute.

“The DA is the signatory to an international convention in the ICC that requires to arrest people that are being sought by the ICC for crimes. We are signatory to that convention and we must do our duty and if president Putin comes to South Africa we must arrest him.”

Zille also paid tribute to the DA mayor in Limpopo’s Modimolle-Mokgophong Municipality, Marlene van Staden, who died last Thursday after a long illness. She urged delegates to canvass for the party in honour of Van Staden.

