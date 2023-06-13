It is uncertain when exactly, Thabo Bester was born as until recently he had no birth certificate. However, a fake passport that was found in his possession when he was caught in Tanzania states 13 June 1988 as his birth date. Also, in 2018 – a launch event hosted by one of Bester’s aliases celebrated his birthday on 13 June.

While behind bars facing a life sentence for rape and murder, Bester duped the public into believing he was an international businessman. Using the alias Tom Motsepe, Bester launched a fraudulent company, 21st Century Media in 2018 and claimed to be related to billionaire, Patrice Motsepe. He claimed to be based in New York.

At a grand launch party hosted at Hilton Hotel, Sandton in June 2018 and attended by high profile celebs, Bester appeared via video link where the group sang, wishing him a happy birthday on the 13 June.

