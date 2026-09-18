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Hamstring injury forces Ngidi to sit-out ODI against Aussies

  • Proteas cricket player, Lungi Ngidi
  • Image Credits :
  • SABC Sport
Anton Snyman

Lungi Ngidi has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match One-Day International series against Australia with a right hamstring injury.

The right-arm quick experienced discomfort during the opening 1st Class Series match between the Titans and Dolphins. Following scans conducted on Wednesday, he will undergo a period of rehabilitation.

His availability for the subsequent Test series against Australia will be assessed closer to the start of the three-match series.

Dolphins seamer Nqobani Mokoena has been added to the 16-player ODI squad as his replacement.

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