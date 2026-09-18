Hamstring injury forces Ngidi to sit-out ODI against Aussies

Lungi Ngidi has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match One-Day International series against Australia with a right hamstring injury.

The right-arm quick experienced discomfort during the opening 1st Class Series match between the Titans and Dolphins. Following scans conducted on Wednesday, he will undergo a period of rehabilitation.

Proteas Men Squad Update – Dafabet ODI series vs Australia 🚨 Lungi Ngidi has been ruled out of the three-match Dafabet ODI series against Australia with a right hamstring injury. His availability for the subsequent Test series will be assessed closer to the start of the… pic.twitter.com/OcjHa9YIm7 — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) September 18, 2026

His availability for the subsequent Test series against Australia will be assessed closer to the start of the three-match series.

Dolphins seamer Nqobani Mokoena has been added to the 16-player ODI squad as his replacement.