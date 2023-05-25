Despite plans for a protest in the cholera-hit township of Hammanskraal, Tshwane, the community is going about its business as normal.

Residents claim that the protest was never going to materialise because the water problem in the area was not ‘something new’.

According to some community members, the protest is often organised by people who want to ‘hijack’ the water challenges for their personal gain.

“You know Hammanskraal has been having water problems for a long time ago. Now people want to hijack this thing for their own gain. Everyone knows about our water challenges.”

Since the start of the outbreak, 17 people have since died in Hammanskraal.

The Gauteng Department of Health said on Wednesday that there were 165 cholera patients in Jubilee District Hospital, with 18 being transferred to other Tshwane facilities.

Residents say they have no choice but to drink the same water they have been drinking in the past. Three water trucks were seen roving the streets of a Small Temba in Hammanskraal. But community members say the City of Tshwane must send more water tankers.

“To be honest, this will not solve our water challenges. One Jojo tank cannot cater to this big community. We want more.”

Communities have been urged to avoid one-handwash bowl practices in water-scarce.

Meanwhile, a planned oversight visit by the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on water and sanitation to the area has been postponed to Friday.

