Hamilton back on top with British GP win

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton took the chequered flag at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone. It was the British driver’s first win since December 2021.

The seven-times World Champion started second on the grid, alongside teammate George Russell.

Changing weather conditions played into Hamilton’s hands, leading home current championship leader Max Verstappen in his Red Bull and Mclaren’s Lando Norris.

Hamilton, who is heading to Ferrari next season, has had a torrid time at Mercedes of recent, with the team at time battling to get the car to perform with the ever-changing rules.

This win puts Hamilton’s record at 104 and shares the seven-championship record with Michael Schumacher.