Hamas remains cautious of ceasefire deal

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Hamas has thrown its weight behind a possible ceasefire with Israel, but the group has warned that it will remain cautious in the face of attacks from Israel.

Israel’s government and Hamas agreed to a four-day pause in fighting to allow the release of 50 hostages held in Gaza in exchange for 150 Palestinians imprisoned in Israel.

In a statement released by Hamas, the group says after difficult and complex negotiations for many days they have reached a humanitarian truce.

There will be a ceasefire by both parties and a cessation of all military actions in the Gaza Strip.

Israel-Hamas War | Truce widely welcomed

Hundreds of trucks for humanitarian, relief, medical and fuel aid will be brought into the Strip.

Hamas will also release 50 women and children from Israel in exchange for 150 Palestinians imprisoned. There won’t be air traffic in Gaza.

But the group has further warned that their hands will remain on the trigger and they will be on the lookout to defend the occupied territory.