Hamas-Israeli conflict causes massive flight cancellation in Tel Aviv

Fierce Hamas-Israeli clashes have led to a massive flight cancellation and suspension at the Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv.

On Sunday, the airport only had a few flights departed or arrived on time.

The cancellation and delay of flights have caused troubles to many travelers who were seen rushing to ticketing counters to rebook their flights.

Signs for shelter can be seen being erected across the airport, while only a very few travelers were seen queuing up at the security checkpoints.

Many local hotels also suspended their public services like gyms and arranged makeshift shelters for customers.

Tel Aviv is the most populous city in Israel and also an important economic hub of the country. It situates many international agencies and foreign missions.

The Islamic Resistance Movement, or Hamas, announced military operations against Israel on Saturday, with thousands of rocket shells fired to Israel and armed personnel clashing with Israeli troops. In response, Israeli forces carried out multiple air strikes on the Gaza Strip.

Tel Aviv is one of the targets of Hamas attacks, and some buildings have been hit in the city.

According to local media, the clashes between Palestine and Israel have left at least 700 Israelis killed, with over 2,000 others injured.

The data released by the Palestinian health department on Sunday shows Israel’s air strikes on the Gaza Strip have killed 413 Palestinians, including 78 children and 41 women, and injured 2,300 others.

Besides, the strikes have displaced over 20,000 people in Gaza.

