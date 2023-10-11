‘Hamas has targeted settlers, not civilians’ – Ambassador Jarrar

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Palestinian Ambassador to South Africa, Hanan Jarrar, says Hamas did not target civilians but settlers in Palestinian land.

This as the escalation of the conflict between Israel and Palestine is on its fourth day.

The death toll in Israel has reached 1 200, while more than 900 people have been killed in Gaza.

Ambassador Jarrar says international law for people under occupation should apply to Palestinians as well.

People under occupation, the resistance with any possible means is correct and allowed – not because we are Palestinians saying so – but because the international humanitarian law says so. What we are saying is that we need the just application of the humanitarian law on the Palestinian people exactly as it was applied recently by the international community on the rights of the Ukrainian people to defend themselves when they start to become under occupation.”

Ambassador Jarrar elaborates in the audio podcast below:

Palestine thanks SA

In a statement released on Monday, the Embassy of the State of Palestine in South Africa thanked various organisations in the country for what she was their support for the rights of Palestinians.

The statement read: “The Embassy of the State of Palestine commends the South African government, people, political parties, faith groups and solidarity organisations for their solidarity and calls for continued support for Palestinian rights.”

Full statement:

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE PRESS STATEMENT 9 October 2023 The Embassy of the State of Palestine commends the South African government, people, political parties, faith groups and solidarity organisations for their solidarity and calls for continued support for Palestinian rights. pic.twitter.com/u3jn65lnB2 — Embassy of the State of Palestine – South Africa (@PalEmbassyZa) October 9, 2023

“We are fighting against terror attacks, not Palestinians”

Meanwhile, Israel’s Ambassador to South Africa, Eli Belotserkovsky, says that they are not fighting against the Palestinian people.

He says their conflict is with the Hamas organisation and with the Jihad that supported Hamas in what he terms as massive terror attacks.