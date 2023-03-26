Workers Indaba Trade Union, HAITU, is expected to march to the Gauteng Department of Health offices to demand that health workers, especially be permanently employed.

They will be joined by the Independent Liberation and Allied Workers Union in marching to the office of Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi to demand an end to health worker exploitation.

It is calling for the abolition of temporary contracts, or employment of nurses through labour brokers for more than three months.

HAITU Gauteng Chairperson Bafana Tshabalala says COVID-19 contracts are permanently employed.

“We have, as it is, a massive shortage of healthcare workers in the system, however, this government wants to release those who are on contract. We are, therefore, demanding that all workers who were employed through the covid contracts are permanently employed in the system.

“All community service nurses are permanently into the system. All EPWP are permanently in the system, all security service personnel are insourced because this government continues to spend exorbitant amounts of money to outsource security services,” he adds,